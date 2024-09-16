Park hosts its first 9/11 service

A memorial service for 9/11 victims was held in Seth Low Park for the first time.

Assemblyman William Colton and Councilwoman Susan Zhuang hosted the ceremony, which included remarks by community and religious leaders, lawmakers, police officers and veterans.

The Seth Low I.S. 96 color guard opened the ceremony. Student Melanee Martinez and Democratic District Leader Nancy Tong sang the national anthem.

A moment of silence is held during the memorial service in Seth Low Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Speakers recalled memories of the attacks, mourned the victims and thanked those who worked at Ground Zero and who fought in the War on Terror.



“We must never forget the victims, the loved ones who were lost, and we can never allow terrorists to have the opportunity again to do the evil that was done that day,” Colton said. “It’s important that we have a day where we remember them here in our community.”

The Seth Low I.S. 96 color guard. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

In a show of solidarity, prayers were led by a pastor, a rabbi and an imam.

“On September 11, 2001, in our time of grief, the American people came together,” Zhuang said. “We offered our neighbors a hand, and we offered the wounded our blood.”

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang speaks during the service. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Keynote speaker Assemblyman Lester Chang, who served a tour in Afghanistan, was in lower Manhattan when the planes hit the World Trade Center.

“It’s become so poignant for all of us because it happened in our backyard and to our neighbors,” Chang said. “It affects us in small or large ways. We can’t forget our family and friends who indirectly or directly have been affected by these terrorist attacks and, yes, supposedly the War on Terror is over but it’s never over.”

Assemblyman William Colton addresses the crowd. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the 62nd Precinct’s commanding officer, remembered the 23 officers who were killed in the attack.

“As we observe this anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, we take pride in knowing that history will remember that the New York City Police Department demonstrated the highest principles of service and humanity in our response that day,” Lau said.

Assemblyman Lester Chang was the keynote speaker. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Lt. Col. John Rhodes of the Fort Hamilton Army Base, who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, talked about people who were inspired to serve their country after the attacks.

“We have to remember the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and Americans across the country that joined because of 9/11 to serve not just to be first responders, but to go fight overseas to ensure it never happens again,” Rhodes said. “It changed my life as a young cadet.”

The crowd holds American flags.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus