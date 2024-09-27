Street co-named for pizzeria owner

The corner of Avenue J and East 15th Street was co-named Sept. 21 for Domenico DeMarco, the founder and owner of Di Fara Pizza.

DeMarco opened Di Fara in 1965 after emigrating to Brooklyn from the Province of Caserta, Italy, according to the restaurant’s website. He died in March 2022 at 85.

The Domenico “Dom” DeMarco Way sign.

Photos courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

Family members and friends were present when the sign for Domenico “Dom” DeMarco Way was unveiled.

“What a tremendous honor,” his daughter Maggie DeMarco Mieles wrote on Facebook. “An incredible ceremony with so much heart! So very proud! Thank you to all who help keep our dad’s legacy alive.”