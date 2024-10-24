Battery sparks fatal fire

A man was killed when a lithium-ion battery caught fire in a Brighton Beach apartment Oct. 16.

The battery was charging on an e-bike when the flames broke out, FDNY said. Georgiy Kizyun, 69, and his family members couldn’t escape because the battery was near the exit.

The aftermath of the deadly fire in Brighton Beach. Photos courtesy of FDNY

Two other civilians and a firefighter were injured in the blaze, which started at 3:40 a.m. on the second floor of the building on Brighton Third Street between Brighton Beach Avenue and Brightwater Center.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters, along with EMS personnel, were sent to the home. The fire was put out by 4:40 a.m.

FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito, Commissioner Robert Tucker and Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn speak to the press. Photos courtesy of FDNY

Kizyun was pronounced dead at the scene. The other injured people are out of danger. Two children were in the apartment but were not hurt.

Firefighters outside the apartment building where Georgiy Kizyun died. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

“Today is an unfortunate reminder that unregulated lithium-ion batteries kill people,” Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. “They also threaten the lives of our firefighters and first responders who have to go into these fires which, as we saw earlier this morning, are quite dangerous.”

FDNY said a lithium-ion battery was to blame. Photos courtesy of FDNY

“Do not put these devices between you and the front door,” said Chief Fire Marshal Day Flynn. “Please keep them outside. Do not let them obstruct your way out.”

A view of the blaze from another building.



Image via Citizen App

