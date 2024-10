Cops arrested a man who allegedly robbed TD Bank on Fourth Avenue and 39th Street Oct. 4.

Joseph Jean-Louis, 72, entered the bank at 9 a.m., told a teller that he had a gun and fled with $100, cops said. He was arrested an hour later and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the NY Daily News, Jean-Louis was released from the Elmira Correctional Facility in July after being sentenced to a year in prison on an attempted robbery conviction and is on parole until February.