On the Avenue: Ben-Bay Kiwanis prez is continuing his father’s legacy

He’s keeping Kiwanis in the family!

Newly installed Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge President Bartolo Allegretti took the oath of office during a special ceremony held Tuesday evening, Oct. 8 in front of many of his fellow club members and supporters. Allegretti is the son of late Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club founder Victor Allegretti, who created the club with the goal of helping children and families in need back in 1952.

Along with officers of other Brooklyn-based Kiwanis clubs. Allegretti was sworn into office by new Kiwanis Brooklyn Division Lt. Gov. Mark Pohl at the ceremony held “on the avenue” at Pizza D’Amore, 2147 Mill Ave. Pohl himself was installed at a special Brooklyn divisional meeting held two weeks prior at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave. Outgoing Brooklyn Lt. Gov. Penny Santo passed the official lieutenant governor’s banner to Pohl at that meeting, wishing him luck in his term.

Newly installed Kiwanis Brooklyn Division Lt. Gov. Mark Pohl shows off the Kiwanis “home club” banner he received at a Sept. 24 meeting “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“I’m looking forward to making the division grow and raising a lot of funds to help the communities,” Pohl said.

Pohl is a member of Ben-Bay Kiwanis and also serves on the executive board of the Kings-Plaza Canarsie Kiwanis Club, which will serve as the “home club” during his term.

Another former Brooklyn Division lieutenant governor and Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club member, James Orlando, was sworn in as Ben-Bay’s vice president alongside Allegretti at the Oct. 8 ceremony.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge Vice President James Orlando (center) was honored at the Sept. 24 meeting for outstanding service as a past Kiwanis Brooklyn Division lieutenant governor. He is pictured with his proud family at the event. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“We’re so grateful for the leadership of both James and Bart, who are not only outstanding Kiwanians, but outstanding people who genuinely enjoy making a difference in the lives of others,” former Club President Thomas Aellis said.

Among the Kiwanians in attendance to congratulate Allegretti were Donald Conceicao, William Bradley, Albert C. Corhan Sr., Frank Naccarato, Anthony Pennachio, Sal Anelli, Willy Basso, Frank Cassara and John Milone.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge President Bartolo Allegretti (left) receives his presidential pin from former Kiwanis New York District Gov. Joseph Ruggiero. Photos courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge

Allegretti was proud to assume the role of president and continue the great work being done by Kiwanians every day.

“I’m very proud and honored to continue my father’s work and help build upon his legacy,” Allegretti said. “The Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club is filled with guys who really want to help others, and James and I can’t wait to get back to work!”

