Porter ignites Tigers for homecoming win

The game had all the elements of a classic homecoming event as the 2-0 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the rival Kangaroos of Boys High, last season’s Davison 3A champions. However due to injuries, this season’s version of the Kangaroos unexpectedly opened with an 0-2 record, while host Fort Hamilton was preparing to extend an early season winning streak to 3-0.

On their very first possession, Boys High shocked the Fort Hamilton faithful as the returning fullback Joel Ryan burst into the end zone on a 53-yard run. On the ensuing kickoff, Aiden Porter brought the shocked crowd to its feet as he returned the ball 60 yards to get Fort Hamilton back in the game on an electric sideline run to trim Boys’ lead to 8-6.

The Tigers’ sophomore fullback Trey Marshall scored a personal best three touchdowns in the Boys High homecoming game.

Porter’s touchdown run served as the catalyst for the Tigers to dominate the opening quarter as Trey Marshall scored once on defense and then on offense. Picking up a bouncing fumble, the Tigers’ two-way player scored on a 35-yard dash and then scored again on a five-yard rush for a commanding 20-8 Tiger lead to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Kangaroos came right back to score on a six-yard rush by Ryan to narrow the Tigers’ lead to 20-14. Quarterback Aidan Farley added to the Tigers’ lead to finish out the quarter as he scrambled out of the pocket to find Zaire Thomas waiting for the ball in the end zone on a 26-yard pass for a 26-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter opened with another touchdown run by the powerhouse Marshall as he rumbled up the middle for a 14-yard score to increase Fort Hamilton’s lead to 32-14. With a combination of penalties for false starts and a surging Tiger defense, the Kangaroos were held scoreless as Tiger defender Zakaria Benchemman’s interception brought the third quarter to a close.

The Tigers continued to hold Boys High scoreless late into the fourth quarter until tempers finally flared on the rainy and wind-swept field. After a brief melee and offsetting penalties were assessed, Boys High worked the ball down into the Red Zone as time was running out. Ryan, who was playing his first game of the season since being injured, then scored on a one-yard rush to end the game with the final score of 32-20.

Enjoying one of their best openings in several seasons, the Tigers’ Trey Marshall matched his Boys High fullback counterpart, who also scored three touchdowns, in this long-standing rivalry. As for the Tiger offensive leadership, Aidan Farley continues to lead Fort Hamilton with another efficient passing game, throwing for 108 yards on six out of seven attempts with one touchdown pass and one interception.