Salaam Club hosts golf outing to raise scholarship money

Players show off their skills. Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

It was a hole in one for the Salaam Club of New York, which hosted its annual golf outing Sept. 27.

The event, which was held at the Marine Park Golf Course, raised money for a scholarship fund for Brooklyn high school seniors.

Ralph Succar, second to left, with other players. Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The day included raffles and first-place prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. A dinner followed the outing.

Salaam Club Chairman Ralph Succar said the turnout was higher than the previous year, with 70 people participating.

Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I’m trying to build up the scholarship fund to be a formidable asset to the club so we can help applicants get a significant amount of money and we can give it to more applicants,” he said. “It was a fun and beautiful day. We would like to reach 100 golfers in an ideal situation, but we are working on it. We need the support of the community.”

Participants pose after a fun afternoon of golf. Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The club will present scholarships to four students at its upcoming annual gala.

Honorary Consul of Lebanon John Abi-Habib, second from left, out on the course.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta
Participants pose after a fun afternoon of golf.
Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta
Participants pose after a fun afternoon of golf.
Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta
Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta
Players show off their skills.
Players show off their skills.
Players show off their skills.
Players show off their skills.
A dinner took place after the outing.
A dinner took place after the outing.

