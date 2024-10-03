Tigers explode to set new QB record

In their first two games, the 2-0 Fort Hamilton Tigers scored an epic 110 points over Cardozo (46-0) and Bayside (64-28). Making this quick start possible has been their leading 3A Division senior quarterback, Aidan Farley, who was chosen as one of the PSAL’s 2023 Rising Stars.

At the conclusion of the Bayside game in Queens, Farley set a new team record with his personal best passing performance. Throwing for 302 yards and six touchdowns, he topped his previous high of 293 yards and five touchdowns from last year. On the receiving end of Farley’s six touchdown passes were August Porter (44 and 38 yards), Kevin Lin (38 yards), Aiden Porter (42 yards), Trey Marshall (80 yards) and Zaire Thomas (eight yards).

After their second game of the season, the 2-0 Tigers have scored a team record of 110 points.

On the rushing side, the Tigers also added three more scores on the ground with touchdown runs by Marshall (seven yards), Manny King (22 yards) and a four-yard run by Farley himself for a nine-touchdown game.

After Bayside managed to narrow the score to 36-28 at halftime, Fort Hamilton turned up the pressure in the second half to keep the Commodores scoreless. In one particular play, first-year varsity sophomore outside linebacker Thomas O’Neill single-handedly threw Bayside quarterback Bryan Li for a 15-yard loss, stopping the Commodores’ push to score. In addition to O’Neill, defensive senior captain Tim Tan led his fellow underclassmen as Ajani Carew-Robinson, Mycul Glover and Jayden Roman managed to keep the Commodores off the board.

“It was another proud day for Aidan as he managed to connect with all of his offense throughout the game,” said Tigers coach Dan Perez. “The way Bayside was playing, we knew in the second half that we had to shut them down to win. We just applied the pressure by playing a man-to-man defense to finish the game.”