Veterans get fresh start at new shop

The ribbon was cut Oct. 3 outside Cyclone Bagels, which is run by formerly homeless veterans.

The shop, at 2028 Surf Ave., is on the ground floor of Surf Vets Place, a 135-unit residential building for veterans and low-income families.

Guests grab a bite at the grand opening party. Photos courtesy of Cyclone Bagels

Priority hiring is given to building residents. Employees are trained in food preparation, health and safety, commercial kitchen and financial management skills.

“Cyclone Bagels and Surf Vets Place represent the solution to getting our veterans out of shelters and into the high-quality housing that they deserve,” said Ralph Fasano, executive director of the non-profit Concern for Independent Living, Inc. “It is the result of tremendous collaboration between New York State and New York City, along with a talented, committed development team.”