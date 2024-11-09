On The Avenue: Bay Ridge hosts 55,000 marathon runners, crowds

And they’re off!

The annual TCS New York City Marathon featured more than 55,000 runners from around the world on Sunday, Nov. 3, all of whom stepped foot “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge for a portion of the 26.2-mile course that spanned all five boroughs.

While the overall winners of the race hailed from the Netherlands (men’s division winner Abdi Nageeye) and Kenya (women’s division winner Sheila Chepkirui), many participants hailed from the boroughs themselves.

Bay Ridge resident Chiara Massa, for example, crossed an important goal off her bucket list by participating in and completing the race in just under five hours.

LEFT: Bay Ridge resident Chiara Massa waves to the camera as she runs in the marathon. (Photo by Monica Viti-Buttacavoli) RIGHT: Massa shows off her medal after finishing the race. (Photo courtesy of Chiara Massa)

“It’s always been a dream of mine to participate in the marathon here,” Massa said. “I love running and pushing myself to the limit. This was definitely a challenge, but it felt amazing to cross that finish line. I’m beyond exhausted, but so happy!”

Congratulations to Massa and the thousands of other runners from Brooklyn and beyond who competed and achieved their own personal goals. In the end, Nageeye finished with an incredible time of 2:07:39 and Chepkirui completed the race in an impressive 2:24:35. Hope to see everyone back “on the avenue” next year!

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

* * *

Halloween may be over, but there are still plenty of spooky scenes to be seen “on the avenue” thanks to talented young artists who participated in the 72nd Annual Fall Window Painting Contest sponsored by the Bay Ridge Community Council (BRCC).

As part of this grand Bay Ridge tradition, participating merchants along commercial thoroughfares like Third, Fourth and Fifth avenues, as well as 86th Street, welcomed students from Bay Ridge public, Catholic and private schools to paint authentic fall- and Halloween-themed artwork onto their store windows. The spooky scenes attracted plenty of attention leading up to Halloween, when thousands of trick-or-treaters descended upon these same thoroughfares in search of candy and other treats.

Bay Ridge Community Council President Ralph Succar (far right) compliments Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn student artists and their helpers on the masterpieces they created for the 72nd Annual Fall Window Painting Contest. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Among the dozens of schools participating once again was Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, which deployed six talented student artists to paint the windows of Ridgewood Savings Bank, 8522 Third Ave., and Northfield Bank, 8512 Third Ave. The Middle and Upper Schoolers were excited to receive a visit from BRCC President Ralph Succar, who complimented them on their work.

Head of School Iphigenia Romanos was proud to report that Adelphians had once again achieved top recognition from the judges, earning four gold medals and two silver medals.

“We are so proud to continue to participate in this great tradition and to let our talented student artists showcase their masterpieces for all to see,” she said. “Our thanks to President Ralph Succar and everyone at the Bay Ridge Community Council for holding this contest each year and allowing Adelphi to spread the spirit of the season with the community.”

Artist Samantha V. (left) and helper Lucas F. show off their gold medal-winning submission to the Bay Ridge Community Council’s Fall Window Painting Contest. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Congratulations and thank you to Adelphi and all the participating schools and merchants for keeping this beloved tradition going strong!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!