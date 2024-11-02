On the Avenue: Families enjoy Halloween Fest frights, delights

When it’s Halloween and you want some fun, who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters, of course!

The iconic Ectomobile was part of the annual Halloween Fest held “on the avenue” this past weekend, and the “busters” themselves were there in full costume…er, uniform…to keep everyone safe and smiling.

The classic 1980s film was one of many featured in the event’s “Trunk-or-Treat” event, for which participants decorated the trunks of their cars and trucks with Halloween accessories, creating spooky three-dimensional scenes for all to enjoy.

Not to fear — Ghostbusters are here!

At tables accompanying each exhibit, children enjoyed free crafts and activities.

The annual celebration was sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) as a means to enjoy a safe, family-friendly Halloween-themed environment complete with costumes, fun and games galore. From 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Fifth Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic from 72nd Street through 85th Street so that families could enjoy the festivities.

Thousands of families gathered in costume for the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District’s annual Halloween Fest.

BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy made sure there was plenty of fun for everyone.

“We were excited to welcome back some of last year’s ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ favorites like BRAVO Ambulance, Bay Ridge Cares, P.S. 264, NYPD Community Affairs, and Block by Block — plus some incredible new participants!”

The event also featured a pumpkin patch for the little ones and pumpkin decorating activities.

Families came out in colorful and elaborate costumes in celebration of the season.

* * *

