On the Avenue: Patriotism Award Luncheon honors American heroes

Thank you for your service.

That was the sentiment shared by all who attended the United Military Veterans of Kings County Inc. (UMVKC)’s 2024 Patriotism Award Luncheon at the Bay Ridge Manor Nov. 10, which honored four outstanding individuals as well as all branches of the United States military.

This year’s award recipients were Frank J. Fazzio, Frank Naccarato Sr., Gold Star mother Emily Toro and Robert Middleton on behalf of the 715th Veterans Association. Each was recognized in front of a capacity crowd filled with friends, family, supporters, servicemembers and, truly, patriots.

“Look at this. It’s a sea of red, white and blue today,” one attendee exclaimed. “Truly remarkable!”

The UMVKC sponsors the annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, which will step off “on the avenue” May 26, 2025 at 11 a.m. from Third Avenue and 78th Street. The march will proceed down Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, up to Fourth Avenue and over to John Paul Jones Park for a memorial service that includes bagpipes, a flag raising, wreath laying by veteran service organizations, a 21-gun salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery and the playing of Taps.

This upcoming parade marks its incredible 158th installment.

Honoree Frank Naccarato (fourth from left) was congratulated by former state Sen. Marty Golden (far right) and Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge members Sal Anelli, Scott Palma, Bartolo Allegretti, Albert C. Corhan Sr. and Chip Cafiero (left to right). Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The Patriotism Awards themselves were presented by Parade Committee Chairman Ray Aalbue. President Connie Ranocchia led a moving “Missing Man” ceremony to honor all missing, fallen and imprisoned U.S. military service members.

Fazzio is a past American Legion Department of New York vice commander and district and county adjutant who also serves as a board member for the Liberty Kiwanis Club. A table full of Kiwanians was in attendance to celebrate his achievement.

Naccarato was joined by his loving family as well as a large contingent from the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge, for which he has served as a board member for many years, and members of the Federation of Italian-American Organizations, for which he serves as executive vice president.

Patriotism Award winner Frank Naccarato is congratulated by his wife Sara and three of their seven grandchildren — Noella, Sienna and Mia. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

A Vietnam veteran, Naccarato spoke about the importance of preserving America’s freedoms no matter the personal cost.

Toro lost her son U.S. Army PV2 Isaac T. Cortes in service to the country in 2007 and became an active member of the Gold Star Mother community.

Middleton accepted the award on behalf of the 715th Veterans Association, for which he serves as president. He is a retired first sergeant of the New York Army National Guard.

Congratulations to each of these fine patriots for their years of service and dedication to our country.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

It never hurts to ask!

While shopping “on the avenue” this past weekend, I was approached by a young man distributing flyers on behalf of Rising Ground — an organization that “provides caring support and proven paths to positive change, helping children, adults and families rise above adversity,” according to its website. The young man was attempting to inform the general public about an event taking place in Bay Ridge to raise money for adults with cerebral palsy and autism.

“We’re having a karaoke night,” he said. “Would you please let everyone know?”

“I’ll try,” I replied with a smile.

The event is set for Hunter’s Steak & Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave., on Friday evening, Nov. 22. Guests can enjoy dinner and jazz from 6 to 10 p.m., followed by karaoke. Donations will be accepted that night via CashApp and can be made anytime online at risingground.org/donate.

As we prepare to give thanks for our many blessings this Thanksgiving, there’s no better time to give back to those in need. I’m hoping for a well-attended and successful evening for this young man and all those he is trying to help.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!