Ribbon cut on apartment project for low-income seniors

The ribbon was cut Oct. 30 outside Sunset Ridge, 408 Fourth Ave., a new 84-apartment housing project for low-income people age 62 and older.

The Fifth Avenue Committee was chosen by the Metropolitan New York Synod to redevelop the privately owned site, which was once home to Zion Lutheran Church, a learning center and two adjacent townhomes.

The townhomes adjacent to the new building. Photos courtesy of Fifth Avenue Committee

The total development cost was $64.3 million and this is the second affordable housing project the committee has opened in Sunset Park in two years. The other was the Sunset Park Apartments and Library project, which opened last year.

The ribbon is cut outside the new complex. Photos courtesy of Fifth Avenue Committee

Seventy-six apartments are in the newly constructed corner building where the church once stood, and eight apartments are in the rehabilitated adjacent townhomes on 63rd Street, which were combined into one building.

In total, there are 53 studio apartments and 31 one-bedroom apartments. Twenty-six apartments were set aside for seniors coming out of the city’s shelter system.

A terrace at the new residence. Photos courtesy of Fifth Avenue Committee

“Access to quality, affordable housing is crucial to our health and well-being, especially as we age,” said Fifth Avenue Committee Executive Director Michelle de la Uz. “We broke ground on the project just before the pandemic hit, so we never celebrated its start, making today’s ribbon-cutting with our project partners and tenants all the more meaningful.”

FAC Executive Director Michelle de la Uz speaks at the ceremony. Photos courtesy of Fifth Avenue Committee

A universal pre-K space with 90 seats is also under construction in the new building by the New York City School Construction Authority.