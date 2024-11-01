There’s no party like Steve Cohn’s pre-election pumpkin party at Junior’s

Nov. 1 breakfast will enable leaders to meet, greet and predict Nov. 5 election

Every election year, there’s a special ‘don’t dare miss’ this aspect to Steve Cohn’s delicious pre-election breakfast at legendary Junior’s on Flatbush Avenue. It’s a fete which draws an abundance of influencers who really do have influence in government, medicine, education, the courts and more.

With a critical presidential election looming this year, Steve Cohn’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Spectacular will kick off at 8 a.m. with a crowd soon overflowing onto Flatbush Avenue.

Host Cohn with Carlo Scissura, right, president of the New York State Business Congress, and John Heyer, deputy director of the Brooklyn Archdiocese. Eagle Urban Media/File photos

Through the years, Cohn has steadily and successfully served in government, in our courts, and the health and education systems. He has gained a reputation for honesty and reliability. How has he done it? How has he had a spectacular multi-layered career while nurturing a loving family, wife Jana, son Warren, daughter Muriel, and grandkids? One of his admirers put it simply, “Steve knows how to make things work!”

So, it’s natural that governors, senators and their cohorts down the elective line who aspire to make things work have expressed consistent confidence in him. A goodly number have attended at least one of Steve’s legendary pre-election pumpkin breakfasts. No other non-elected leader in our city has the requisite sway to stage such a multi-year start-of-the-day shindig.

Business leaders see opportunity to meet & greet peers

Look for the governor, a senator or two, and a phalanx of city, state and federal electeds who view attendance at this eve-of-the-election fete as pure political gold.

Also, among those expected to enjoy their share of Junior’s Cheesecake are powerful leaders in other areas of endeavor, such as Kathy Wylde, who heads the NYC Business Partnership, and Carlo Scissura, president of the NYS Building Congress.

Cohn is understandably loyal regarding his legal alma mater Brooklyn Law School and has been a staunch supporter of BLS deans and alumni activities. And, it’s worth noting that his first important job was easy to access. The then new Brooklyn Law School building was right across the street from Kings Civil Court. He could literally walk across the street to take on the vital task of court attorney to the late Hon. Joseph Levine when he was administrative judge of the civil courts here.

Kathy Wylde, president of the New York City Partnership for Business, shares a moment with host Cohn at an earlier Junior’s event. Eagle Urban Media/File photos

Several years later, he partnered with Richard Goldberg. Together they built one of the top domestic law firms in the city while helping clients resolve legal differences at local, state and federal levels.

At the same time, he has been the key go-to guy, working with community and borough leaders to work voluntarily for the cause of good community and civility in the courts.

Cohn’s pro bono service won state-wide recognition

The Cohn-Goldberg firm started out mainly handling matrimonial matters but quickly expanded, representing clients in a variety of government-related matters. This experience enabled him to represent—on a non-fee basis —several challenged Brooklyn neighborhoods.

It’s no surprise then that as a president of the prestigious Brooklyn Bar Association, Cohn helped form the very successful Volunteer Lawyers Association, which has enabled thousands to achieve justice here through pro bono channels.

Host Cohn with NY State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Eagle Urban Media/File photos

True to the needs of his profession, Cohn has also shared his valued experience through scores of authoritative articles presented through the New York State Bar and other notable journals.

With all these deeds in service to others, it should come as no surprise that Attorney Cohn, a pioneer in pro bono efforts through the state, was awarded the vaunted New York State Bar Pro Bono Award.