Food pantry finds new home

It’s a new beginning for Reaching-Out Community Services.

The non-profit food pantry cut the ribbon Nov. 13 outside its new building at 6417 18th Ave.

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang allocated funds for the organization so it could launch the new center.

“They are literally a lifeline for people in the community struggling with food insecurity,” Zhaung said on Facebook. “Their innovative, state-of-the-art program eases the burden and stigma of going to a food pantry. This leads to more people getting the resources they need, and less people being hungry.”

The ribbon is cut in front of Reaching-Out Community Services. Eagle Urban Media/Photos courtesy of Arthur De Gaeta



Zhuang also gave a citation to founder Tom Neve.

Also in attendance were Community Board 11 Chairwoman Laurie Windsor, State Sen.-elect Steve Chan, Larry He, chief of staff for Assemblyman William Colton, and members of the Rotary Club of Verrazano, Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club and Northfield Bank.

The pantry was previously located at 7708 New Utrecht Ave. and hosted annual backpack and Thanksgiving drives. In August, Neve told News 12 Brooklyn that, due to increasing demands, he’d had to turn away hundreds of people seeking food and supplies.

“I want to thank Tom from the bottom of my heart,” said Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia. “Tom and the team of Reaching-Out have really provided an unbent knee to address food insecurity and we wish him well.”