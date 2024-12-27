MTA to boost S79 service after fare hike approval

The S79 (Staten Island Mall-Bay Ridge) is one of 24 bus routes that will offer shorter wait times and faster service starting this spring, according to the MTA and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The announcement came shortly after the MTA Board approved its $19.9 billion 2025 budget, which includes raising subway and bus fares to $3 starting in August.

“We reviewed the bus network and identified opportunities to improve service by increasing frequency and/or making running time adjustments on key current bus routes,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “These bus service enhancements are designed to attract riders to transit with additional travel options that are affordable, fast and convenient.”

Other Brooklyn bus routes that will see expanded service are: X27 (Bay Ridge-Midtown/Downtown), B17 (Crown Heights-Canarsie), B74 (Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station), B103 (Canarsie-Downtown Brooklyn), BM2 (Canarsie-Avenue H-Midtown/Downtown) and BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Boulevard-Woodhaven Boulevard-Midtown)

The board will formally approve the fare hike in February.

“Eighty percent of our costs are people and pensions and health benefits,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “So, there are small increases to those costs for our workforce and we have to deal with that just like everybody else. But 2 percent a year is pretty reasonable.”

Fare-beating has also been a problem for the MTA, with 48 percent of bus riders not paying in the first quarter of 2024.

The Citizens Budget Commission claimed the MTA lost $700 million overall due to fare-beating in 2023.