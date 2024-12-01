On the Avenue: Kids ‘Reaching-Out’ to families in need this Thanksgiving

They’re “Reaching-Out” to those in need this holiday season!

Students and staff at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn donated an incredible 42 bags filled with canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Food Pantry Plus program at Reaching-Out Community Services (RCS), just in time for Thanksgiving. Their generosity would not only feed needy families on the big day, but well after, according to RCS Executive Director Thomas Neve.

“This is really incredible and we’re very appreciative,” he said. “This helps stock our shelves so that people can get the help they need, not just on Thanksgiving, but all year round. Adelphi always does such a great job.”

Reaching-Out Community Services Executive Director Thomas Neve is ready to feed those in need this holiday season at his new 18th Avenue location. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Throughout the month of November, Adelphians contributed to the historic private school’s holiday food drive on select dates, filling a giant collection bin stationed in the main hall. On the final day, members of Adelphi’s student advisory board packed up the items for delivery to the brand-new RCS facility located “on the avenue” at 6417 18th Ave.

Head of School Iphigenia Romanos was proud of her school community’s efforts.

“Every year Adelphi’s holiday food drive yields more and more essential food items for families to enjoy during the holiday season,” she said. “Our students are consistently taught the importance of helping those in need, and their generosity is overwhelming. I am so proud of everyone for the impact they have made on so many this Thanksgiving and beyond.”

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn students pack up hundreds of canned goods for delivery to Reaching-Out Community Services. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Neve, who recently moved his entire operation into the 18th Avenue space, works tirelessly to serve those less fortunate all year long.

He recently demonstrated how easy it is for clients to order the food they need discreetly using the location’s state-of-the-art checkout kiosks.

“It updates in real time to reflect our current stock, and it is catered to each person individually based on family size and level of need,” Neve explained. “It’s discreet and dignified.”

Neve demonstrates how easy it is for families to select the food they need at the kiosk. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The season of giving continues at Adelphi with the academy’s annual holiday toy drive, during which hundreds of brand-new toys will be collected and delivered to St. George Theatre in Staten Island for distribution to those less fortunate.

Keep up the good work, everyone!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!