On the Avenue: Kiwanians spread holiday joy, cheer to families in need

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to give back to those in need, and no organization knows this better than the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge.

Every year during the holidays, generous and compassionate Kiwanians hold a number of events designed to spread cheer and make a lasting impact on the lives of local children and families in need.

Among the most impactful is the annual Little North Pole event hosted by Ben-Bay Kiwanis board member Joseph Mure Jr. “on the avenue” at his Neponsit Beach, Queens home at 114-03 Neponsit Ave. Since its inception 29 years ago, the all-day holiday extravaganza has raised more than $1 million for Breakthrough T1D (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), according to Breakthrough T1D officials.

Radio legend Joe Causi, who served as the emcee for the Little North Pole, sings carols with children on stage during the event.

This year’s event took place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and featured a live performance by legendary dance group Lime that had everyone dancing along — even Santa Claus himself!

As part of the festivities, jolly old St. Nick arrived at the event via helicopter to hand out hundreds of toys to the children in attendance.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge board member Joseph Mure Jr. counts down from 10 before lighting the Little North Pole.

“Every single child who comes to this event gets a toy from Santa,” Mure explained. “We raise thousands of dollars each year for diabetes research, but we also create positive memories for people to enjoy no matter what they may be suffering from or going through during the holidays.”

The following week, Ben-Bay Kiwanis was back “on the avenue” hosting children and families at the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn (FIAO)’s Il Centro Community Center, 8711 18th Ave., for a special children’s Christmas party that was packed with fun activities and surprises.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge board member and children’s Christmas party organizer Willy Basso (left) greets Santa Claus alongside several Kiwanians who attended the party with their families — Frank Naccarato, Albert C. Corhan Sr., William Bradley and Thomas Aellis (left to right).

Each child and parent in attendance received a complimentary hot buffet lunch and refreshments, courtesy of the club. There was a magician on hand to entertain the little ones until the guest of honor, Santa, arrived to sing holiday songs and pose for photos. He also presented each child with a special gift straight from the North Pole.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge board member Frank Naccarato brought his grandchildren Noella, Sienna and Mia to the club’s annual children’s Christmas party to meet Santa Claus.

’Tis the season to give back, indeed!

* * *

