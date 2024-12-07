On the Avenue: Visitation Nativity to be lit once more for the community

They’re keeping spirits bright!

Despite the permanent closure of Visitation Academy in June 2024, the parish will be holding one final outdoor Nativity blessing and tree lighting for the community on Sunday, Dec. 8, following a 4 p.m. Mass. This will mark the 30th anniversary of the very first lighting held on the lawn at Visitation.

Recently, members of the parish came together to help construct the Nativity scene in preparation for the event. Among them were several members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge who have assisted with the construction for decades.

“I must have helped build [the Nativity] a dozen times and I was happy to do it one more time for the community, especially alongside my daughter, a proud Visitation graduate,” said William Bradley, a Kiwanian and two-time Visitation Fathers Club president.

Bradley’s daughters Olivia and Ava both graduated from Visitation. Olivia came to help her dad construct the Nativity one final time.

Helping to set up the Nativity at Visitation are Grace Curiale, Olivia Bradley and William Bradley (left to right). Photo courtesy of William Bradley

“It was bittersweet, but we’re so glad to be a part of this event,” Bradley said.

The Visitation lighting has long been part of the annual Celebration of Light — a boroughwide program sponsored by Maimonides Medical Center, which provides funding to churches “on the avenue” and beyond to put up holiday lights. In fact, the program began at Visitation under the leadership of former state Sen. Marty Golden, Brian Long and John Delosa of Long & Delosa Construction, and late community activist Larry Morrish.

Golden played an active role in organizing this final lighting event. Delosa is also an active member of the Ben-Bay Kiwanis board, and Long is a former club president. Both have provided services to construct the Visitation Nativity from the very beginning.

“It’s all about giving back, especially at this time of year,” Bradley said.

Well, there’s no place like Third Avenue for the holidays!

Members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. are hosting a festive holiday party “on the avenue” at the newly opened Laila Bay Ridge, 8530 Third Ave., on Monday evening, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to our holiday party and we’re thankful to Laila for hosting us,” Merchants President Dan Texeira said. “This gives us a chance to welcome and support a new business on Third Avenue while sharing in the holiday spirit together.”

Those who wish to attend should RSVP via [email protected].

The party caps off a busy holiday season that has been packed with events and activities. Among them was a wreath decorating contest organized by Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny that saw dozens of merchants and residents showcase their creativity on 22-inch wreaths, displayed in store windows and at Foodtown of Bay Ridge. Judging concludes on Dec. 9 and the winner will be announced at the party, officials said.

Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant is a proud participant in the wreath decorating contest sponsored by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Photo by Chrisie Canny

In addition, the association’s second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony took place on Dec. 2 outside Foodtown, featuring caroling led by Caitlyn Schmidt, plus hot cocoa, snacks and activities.

