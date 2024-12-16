Salaam Club honors Succar, others during 78th Holiday Gala

The Salaam Club of New York held its 78th Annual Holiday Gala at Russo’s on the Bay on Dec. 7.

The civic group was founded in 1945 and is made up of businesspeople of Middle Eastern heritage. It donates money to charitable organizations locally, nationally and overseas.

There were 280 people in attendance, including John Abi-Habib, honorary consul to Lebanon; local leaders; and board members of the Bay Ridge Center and the Guild for Exceptional Children.

John Abi-Habib, honorary consul to Lebanon, speaks.

Bishop Gregory John Mansour of the Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn gave the invocation.

Community leader Ralph Succar received the club’s lifetime Achievement Award. Financial professional Amr Nosseir received the Community Service Award, and Dr. Nidal Isber, cardiologist, was given Man of the Year honors.

It was another well attended event at the Sallam Club of New York’s annual Holiday Gala.

“As we gather here, we are reminded of the club’s rich 78-year history, its remarkable heritage, and its unwavering commitment to philanthropic work,” said incoming club President Joseph Elkallassy. “As a club, we continue to make a meaningful impact, improving the lives of those in need.

“Over the past year, despite global conflicts and uncertainties, our foundation has remained resilient. We have supported local nonprofit organizations, families, and affected communities around the world. In the year ahead, with your continued support, we will strive to extend our efforts, reaching even more families and organizations,” he added.

Honoree Ralph Succar speaks to the crowd. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I was deeply honored and humbled to receive the award and be recognized by the community and this organization,” Succar told this paper. “I’m grateful for all that they do for people in need. I love to give to people who are in need. It was a fantastic night. There was lots of dancing and excellent speeches.”

Scholarships were given out to four children with funds raised at a prior golf outing.

“What a fantastic evening celebrating nearly eight decades of commitment to building a stronger, more vibrant community,” posted the Bay Ridge Center’s Facebook page. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Salaam Club for all the impactful work you continue to do for our neighborhood and beyond. Your dedication inspires us every day, and we’re grateful to partner with such an incredible organization.”

Dr. Nidal Isber receives his award Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Succar, the Salaam Club’s committee chairman and past president, was also honored by the Guild for Exceptional Children on Nov. 17.

A scholarship was presented to a student.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta