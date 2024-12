Cops arrested a man who allegedly killed a 72-year-old woman with his car last year.

Anne-Marie Wiesner was hit by a dark-colored sedan on Marine Avenue near 97th Street on Nov. 16, 2023. The driver fled.

Anne-Marie Wiesner was fatally struck by a car in Bay Ridge last year. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Joshua Joshi, 34, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving

and speed violation.