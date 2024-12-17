Third Avenue Merchants celebrate the holidays with festive bash at Bay Ridge Mediterranean restaurant

For the most part, the focal point of the evening was gaiety, along with good conversation, and networking, at the Merchants of Third Avenue’s (MOTA) annual holiday bash Dec. 9.

Taking place at Laila, which offers a “taste of Syria,” more than 60 attended the gathering, the majority of which were merchants from the Third Avenue strip. Attendees feasted on Mediterranean cuisine and showed off their dancing moves later in the night.

Both MOTA President Daniel Texeira and Chrisie Canny, MOTA’s event coordinator, noted that of the 400-plus businesses on Third Avenue, fewer than 100 — or less than 25% — are MOTA members. Texeira added that the goal in 2025 is to get membership numbers up. “We currently only have six merchants from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway,” Texeira said.

The Merchants of Third Avenue held their holiday party at Laila on Dec. 9.

Canny added, “By July 2025, I would like to get that 25% up to 50%.”

“I think the more that we do, the more people are aware. With events like the upcoming Winter Stroll on Dec. 14 and 15, we’re going to make Bay Ridge more of a hot destination spot,” Canny said, “We aim to put Bay Ridge on the map in a big way.”

Councilman Justin Brannan, who also attended the gathering, said, “My wife and I owned a small business here on Third Avenue for over 11 years, so we know the struggle. We know it’s a labor of love,” adding that it’s an honor to support the Third Avenue Merchants in any way he can.

Jeanine Condon (center), alongside Amed Alfaraji and Todd W. Fliedner of the Bay Ridge Center.

At the last MOTA meeting in November, “block captains,” or neighborhood leaders who work to keep residents informed and involved, were discussed as a way to garner new membership, in addition to “marketing sub-committees” — groups that advise and develop strategies to promote an organization’s mission, programs and achievements, in turn building its brand.

Texeira said he sees nothing but good things for MOTA on the horizon. “The future looks bright, and that is because of the work that everyone puts in, and continues to put in,” he said. “That is why today is so important. Our holiday party is basically a big thank you to all the merchants and everyone that contributes to our case. Everybody does something different. And it’s always nice to give back.”

Business owners interested in becoming MOTA members can visit merchantsofthirdave.com.