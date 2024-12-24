Woman set ablaze on train; migrant charged with murder

Cops arrested a Guatemalan migrant who allegedly burned a woman to death on the F train Sunday morning.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

The unidentified woman was asleep on the train in the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station at 7:30 a.m. when Zapeta-Calil allegedly set her clothes on fire with a lighter, authorities said. The woman was engulfed in flames and died at the scene.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil exits Coney Island’s 60th Precinct after being charged with murder. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Police arrested the suspect on a train in Manhattan a few hours later.

Cops said that Zapeta-Calil had been staying at an East New York homeless shelter and that he and the victim didn’t know each other.

According to ABC News, Zapeta-Calil entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and was quickly deported but returned at an unspecified time.