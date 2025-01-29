72nd Precinct gets new commander

Capt. Mobeen Yasin was named the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct this month.

The precinct serves Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace.

“With almost two decades of police experience, he’s eager to address precinct conditions and to continue building strong community relations,” according to the precinct’s Facebook page. “Let’s give him a warm welcome into the community.”

Capt. Mobeen Yasin. Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

Yasin replaces Deputy Inspector Krystin Suarez, who took over in 2023.

Yasin introduced himself at the NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon in Coney Island Jan. 21.

“[Suarez] did so much for the community,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill, and her contributions are endless. I just want the community to know that I’ll be carrying the mantle and I’ll continue to build on the success that she had.”

Capt. Yasin with officers and the 72nd Precinct Community Council. Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

The NYPD Muslim Officers Society congratulated him of his new title.

“Great to see another #Muslim commanding officer in #NYPD God Willing (#InshaAllah) many more to come,” the group wrote on X. “Captain Yasin came from #Pakistan #Mirpur #AzadKashmir and worked his way up to this position with his hard work and dedication. Making the society and the community proud!”

Yasin said he will work with the community.

“My motto is if it’s important to you, it’s important to me,” he said. “Your concern is my concern. I’ll listen to you. I’ll collaborate and I will act.”