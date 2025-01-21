Bonnies rebound to beat Spellman

After suffering a loss to last season’s CHSAA Division 2 champion, the Kennedy Catholic Firebirds, Fontbonne bounced back to win their next game over Cardinal Spellman from the Bronx. Although Fontbonne took the 58-37 Firebird loss, the Bonnies still walked away with a positive as senior “Pugs” Polanco scored her 1,500th high school career point as part of her 17-point game.

Hosting Spellman next, the varsity put together a 57-35 win with a spread-out offense and a tight defense to maintain a 10-point margin throughout the game. Lucy Kuhlmann ran the point for the Bonnies and was high scorer with 15 points as she pumped in three 3-point shots. “Pugs” Polanco also contributed with 14 points. Rebecca DiLeo did her part at forward as she controlled the boards for rebounds to keep the Spellman offense in check.