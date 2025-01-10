Generosity is borough’s best gift

Plenty of people did their part to spread holiday cheer in Brooklyn.

Shorefront Toys for Tots held its 28th annual toy distribution Dec. 16 in the pediatric clinic at NYC Health + Hospitals South Brooklyn Health. Judge Brian Gotlieb organized the event.

Shorefront Toys for Tots gave gifts to pediatric patients. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton Facebook

The annual Gift of Giving holiday celebration took place at the Dyker Beach Golf Course Dec. 17.

High School of Telecommunications Arts and Technology students distributed presents to children throughout the borough. Along with the school and Gift of Giving LLC, Councilwoman Susan Zhuang and the Sunset Park Lions Club helped with the event.

A jolly ol’ time was had at the Gift of Giving celebration in Dyker Heights.



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Students from P.S. 331 Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship received toys Dec. 17. Zhuang and the foundation named for the murdered detective supplied the presents.

P.S. 331 students with their presents. Photo courtesy of Susan Zhuang Facebook

“Detective Wenjian Liu was a true hero, especially to the Chinese-American community, and I am honored to be able to distribute toys and spread some holiday cheer in his namesake school,” said Zhuang on Facebook.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez held a holiday toy and children’s coat drive from Dec. 2 to 16. Donors dropped off new toys and clothing at 350 Jay St.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez hosted a toy and children’s coat drive. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez X Page

“Children in Brooklyn will share in the joy of this season thanks to your thoughtful generosity and community spirit,” Gonzalez wrote on X.

The Family Health Centers at NYU Langone hosted its annual toy drive Dec. 18. Children received toys donated by the community and the hospital.

Santa greets kids at the Family Health Centers toy drive.



Photo courtesy NYU Langone



Santa greets kids at the Family Health Centers toy drive. Photo courtesy NYU Langone

“This event will help the underserved community and bring joy to children across Brooklyn this holiday season,” the hospital said.

Nets guard Day’Ron Sharpe led a shopping trip to Target. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Nets Facebook page

Brooklyn Nets players surprised 15 kids Dec. 9 with a shopping excursion to Target, with gifts paid for by Ticketmaster. Later that day, the Nets took 35 students to play games at Dave & Buster’s.