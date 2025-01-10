Generosity is borough’s best gift

Plenty of people did their part to spread holiday cheer in Brooklyn.
Shorefront Toys for Tots held its 28th annual toy distribution Dec. 16 in the pediatric clinic at NYC Health + Hospitals South Brooklyn Health. Judge Brian Gotlieb organized the event.
The annual Gift of Giving holiday celebration took place at the Dyker Beach Golf Course Dec. 17.
High School of Telecommunications Arts and Technology students distributed presents to children throughout the borough. Along with the school and Gift of Giving LLC, Councilwoman Susan Zhuang and the Sunset Park Lions Club helped with the event.
Students from P.S. 331 Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship received toys Dec. 17. Zhuang and the foundation named for the murdered detective supplied the presents.
“Detective Wenjian Liu was a true hero, especially to the Chinese-American community, and I am honored to be able to distribute toys and spread some holiday cheer in his namesake school,” said Zhuang on Facebook.
District Attorney Eric Gonzalez held a holiday toy and children’s coat drive from Dec. 2 to 16. Donors dropped off new toys and clothing at 350 Jay St.
“Children in Brooklyn will share in the joy of this season thanks to your thoughtful generosity and community spirit,” Gonzalez wrote on X.
The Family Health Centers at NYU Langone hosted its annual toy drive Dec. 18. Children received toys donated by the community and the hospital.
“This event will help the underserved community and bring joy to children across Brooklyn this holiday season,” the hospital said.
Brooklyn Nets players surprised 15 kids Dec. 9 with a shopping excursion to Target, with gifts paid for by Ticketmaster. Later that day, the Nets took 35 students to play games at Dave & Buster’s.