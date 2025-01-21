Tenants celebrate building’s centennial 

Residents of The Royal Palms, 7201 Fourth Ave., celebrated the building’s 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Partygoers wore 1920s-style clothing, including top hats and feathered bands, and dined on cheese and crackers, pineapple upside-down cake, Waldorf salad and meatballs. One tenant, an artist, designed a banner.

Residents in 1920s-style clothing pose in the lobby of The Royal Palms in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of McKinnon Rice

Resident Victoria Hofmo’s neighbor told her the building would turn 100 in 2024.



“By December, we realized that time was slipping, so we decided we would celebrate our building’s birthday on New Year’s Eve with a toasting party, for our neighbors and friends, using a 1920s theme,” Hofmo said. “It was a wonderful way to gather and remember the unique and beautiful architecture of our building, located in this wonderful neighborhood we call home – Bay Ridge.”