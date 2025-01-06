Woman burned alive on train is identified

Cops said the woman who was immolated on the F train Dec. 22 was 57-year-old Debrina Kawam of Toms River, N.J.

The medical examiner identified her through fingerprint analysis.

Kawam graduated from Passaic Valley H.S. in 1985. According to her yearbook, she was a cheerleader whose ambition was to be a “stewardess attendant.”

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil exits Coney Island’s 60th Precinct after being charged with murder. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Mayor Eric Adams said she had recently stayed at a homeless shelter.

On Dec. 27, a grand jury indicted Guatemalan migrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil on murder and arson charges for allegedly setting Kawam’s clothes on fire with a lighter as she slept on the train in the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.