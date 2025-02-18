18th Avenue Lunar New Year Parade brings festivities to nabe

The Year of the Snake was celebrated in full force in Bensonhurst.

A large group of people braved cold temperatures and attended the annual Lunar New Year Parade on Feb. 2, hosted by the Chinese American Social Services (CASS).

A child holding décor from the parade.

Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

A marcher was dressed up to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The parade started at 11 a.m. and went along 18th Avenue from 65th to 83rd streets.

The day featured speeches from elected officials and community leaders, founder of CASS Dr. Tim Law, as well as appearances by local organizations, performances, music, food and the traditional dragon and lion dance.

State Sen. Steve Chan told this paper this year’s parade felt different than past ones.

“This year’s parade is noticeably livelier, more participation, and definitely more nationalities joining in,” he said. “I’ve been rallying for our community to unite over the past year, and whether it’s because of my efforts, or other’s efforts, I can see a new sense of unity. It brings much joy to me to see that.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams with Assemblyman William Colton

Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

It was another successful march, highlighted by Lunar New Year traditions.

Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“I think to our community, we see how strong we can be if we stick together through common goals. Today, we celebrated one culture together. I want to see us do that with every culture.”

Councilmember Susan Zhuang co-hosted the parade along with Assemblymember William Colton.

“It is always an honor to be able to share the traditions and culture of this very important holiday with the entire community,” Zhuang said. “Seeing all the people eagerly celebrating the new year as I was marching down the street brought a real smile to my face. Lunar New Year is really about community, and I am so grateful to this community for coming out and supporting everyone as we celebrate the Year of the Snake.”

The dancers were once again a huge hit during the celebration. Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents the 11th Congressional District which covers Staten Island and parts of Southern Brooklyn, was also in attendance, along with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Assemblymember Lester Chang.

“Happy Chinese Lunar New Year from #Brooklyn,” Malliotakis wrote on X. “Gong Hei Fat Choy! 新年快.”

CASS first opened in 2015 “to assist Kings County residents by assembling and disseminating social services information, especially to those whose first language is not English,” according to its Facebook page.

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, enjoying the day with the community.

Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The traditional lion and dragon dance took place. Eagle Urban Media Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The NYPD also had a presence during the day.

“Today, the community joined together on 18 Avenue for the annual Lunar New Year Parade,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on X. “Even in the blistering cold, spectators braved the elements to celebrate the holiday. (Xin Nian Kuai Le) Happy New Year!”

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, also spoke. Last month, he was given a proclamation during District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s inaugural Lunar New Year celebration.