62nd Pct. C.O. honored at Lunar New Year bash

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, received a proclamation during District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s inaugural Lunar New Year celebration Jan. 22.

The 62nd Precinct covers Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Gravesend and Mapleton.

Xiuyan Li, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau and Wei Tang Liu. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin

The celebration was held at New York City College of Technology and featured performances from the DCH Lion Dancing Troupe and kids from the Astars Dance Art Center.

“As a first-generation Chinese American coming from immigrant parents, I am truly humbled and honored to have received a proclamation from Brooklyn District Attorney Gonzalez,” Lau told this paper. “This award is a testament to the hard work that the men and women of the 62nd Precinct carry out to serve and protect the community every day.”

The traditional lion ceremony. Photos courtesy of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez/X

Other honorees included Chinese American Planning Council CEO Wayne Ho, Hon. Donald Leo of the Supreme Court, and former Deputy NYPD Commissioner Hugh Mo.

Performers at the Lunar New Year celebration.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez/X

Also in attendance were Xiuyan Li and Wei Tang Liu, the parents of police officer Wenjian Liu, who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.