Burglar steals cash from church

Police are looking for a man who stole cash from Grace Chinese Alliance Church on Seventh Avenue and 57th Street Feb. 9.

The thief entered the church through an unlocked door at around 1 p.m., went to the basement and took a bag containing $350, cops said.

Surveillance images of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The suspect has a dark complexion and is between 30 and 35 years old, police said. He was wearing a black face mask, a tan coat and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X @NYPDTips.