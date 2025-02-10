On the Avenue: Celebration to be held for St. Pat’s Parade honorees

It’s party time! Almost.

Members of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will welcome the 2025 parade honorees to a very special celebration taking place “on the avenue” Feb. 22. The 30th annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dinner-Dance will be held that evening at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave., beginning at 7 p.m.

The annual tradition serves as an opportunity to publicly honor the parade grand marshal and deputy marshals in front of family, friends and supporters.

The 2025 slate of honorees includes Grand Marshal Deacon Kevin McCormack and Deputy Marshals James Harkin, Brendan Farley, Frank Petric, Thomas Mohan, Lynda Thomson, Michelle Brady, Mary Heaney, Jennifer Potter, Michele Dempsey-Soto and Brian Maguire. Brian Chin will serve as “Honorary Irishman,” and members of the Reilly Family will carry the distinction of “Irish Family of the Year.”

Pictured at top are members of the Reilly family — the 2025 “Irish Family of the Year.” Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Together they will march “on the avenue” on Sunday, March 23 as the 30th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue and moves down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

“We are very proud and happy to [recognize] our honorees for our milestone 30th Annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” parade committee officials said. “Congratulations to all. Well deserved!”

For information on the upcoming dinner-dance, including sponsorship opportunities, e-mail President Richie O’Mara at [email protected].

* * *

All’s well on Third Avenue!

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny was pleased to report that the association’s recent “Wellness on Third” event drew an enthusiastic crowd of participants who gathered “on the avenue” to enjoy free exercise and meditation classes, healthy snacks and refreshments at several locations.

Some of the participants who enjoyed this past weekend’s “Wellness on Third” event pose for a photo following a free exercise class “on the avenue.” Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

The purpose of the event, according to Canny, was to support self-care and show love to some participating merchants who provide services needed for individuals to truly “thrive in 2025!”

Canny also provided an update on the association’s ongoing “Hearts on Third” campaign, through which merchants purchase heart-themed templates and then provide customers with the chance to show their appreciation for their favorite businesses located on the bustling thoroughfare by coloring them in to be displayed in participating storefront windows.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Association, Inc. First Vice President Jeanine Condon can’t wait to decorate the windows of Charmed by JLM in support of the association’s “Hearts on Third” campaign. Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

A $3 donation is requested for each sign that is distributed, which is put toward the association’s ongoing beautification efforts. At press time, Canny said the campaign had already raised nearly $1,000 after only a few days. The promotion runs throughout the month of February.

For more information on these and other events taking place on Third Avenue, contact Canny directly at [email protected].

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!