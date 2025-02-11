One dead in apartment fire; FDNY says cars blocked hydrants

One person died and two others were injured during a fire on Fifth Avenue and 80th Street Feb. 9.

The blaze began at 3:35 a.m. Twelve units and 60 firefighters put it out by 4:40 a.m.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Three people were taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn: a 37-year-old man who later died and a 34-year-old woman and 2-year old boy who were in stable condition.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker speaks to the press after the fire. Photos courtesy of FDNY X

During a press conference, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said two vehicles parked next to fire hydrants made it harder for firefighters to battle the blaze.

“I’m begging New Yorkers in all five boroughs, please do not leave your cars on hydrants,” he said. “Cars parked on hydrants are part of the reason we have the outcome that we have here today. This is a fatal fire and there’s no doubt that the cars that were parked on the hydrants slowed down our members from engaging in firefighting tactics.”

FDNY posted photos of vehicles blocking nearby fire hydrants.



Photos courtesy of FDNY X

Photos courtesy of FDNY X



Tucker praised the Dept. of Sanitation for helping with snow removal.

“The streets were clear of snow, and we got here in a very reasonable amount of time,” he said. “When the members got here, there was a lot of fire coming out the top floor window, but when they got here, they were able to engage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.