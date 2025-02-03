Two with borough ties dead in D.C. air crash

The pilot and a passenger on the American Airlines plane that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29 were from Brooklyn.

The plane’s 60 passengers and its four crewmembers died in the crash, as did the helicopter’s three crewmembers.

Capt. Jonathan Campos grew up in Brooklyn and later moved to Florida. He graduated from John Dewey H.S.

Jonathan Campos. Photo courtesy of Epic Flight Academy Facebook

According to the New York Times, Campos worked for PSA Airlines, the flight’s operator, for eight years.

“The John Dewey High School community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Captain Jonathan Campos, a proud member of the Class of 2008,” the school told this paper. “He exemplified dedication, perseverance, and a passion for aviation that led him to a distinguished career as an American Airlines captain.

“His untimely passing is a profound loss, not only for his family, friends, and colleagues but also for the many who looked up to him as an inspiration. The school extends its heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and to all those affected by this tragedy. His achievements and spirit will always be remembered by those who knew him.”

Lane Rosen, one of Campos’ former teachers, paid tribute to him on the school’s Facebook page.

A diving team and police boat are seen around the wreckage site in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Jan. 30. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

“He was an extraordinary student JDHS class of 2008, who always wanted to be a pilot and achieved his goal,” Rosen said. “He was an amazing young man who had his life cut short at age 34. I was fortunate enough to follow his career path.”

Also on the plane was Melissa Jane Nicandri of Brooklyn Heights.

“Today, we learned that one of the 67 victims of the heartbreaking crash on Wednesday was a fellow New Yorker, Melissa Jane Nicandri,” said Mayor Eric Adams on X. “At just 28 years old, her life was tragically cut short. My heart and my prayers go out to her loved ones.”

Nicandri’s mother Stacie told Gothamist that her daughter worked at Moody’s Investors Service.

“She was an amazing woman, she was an amazing girl and had so much going for her,” she told the outlet.