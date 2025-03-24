Aviator Sports Center’s indoor space to close

The Aviators Sports and Events Center’s indoor facility at Floyd Bennett Field will be permanently closing in April, management said in an announcement March 24.

The indoors space is 175,000 square feet and hosts sports, entertainment and recreation.

“It is with deep regret that we must inform you that the indoor facility at Aviator Sports and Events Center, which we have operated on behalf of the National Park Service (NPS) since 2008, will be closing on April 14, when our current contract with the NPS expires,” the Instagram post wrote. “Our hockey, gymnastics, volleyball and other indoor programs will be discontinued on that date.”

The Aviators Sports and Events Center’s indoor facility is set to close April 14. Photos courtesy of Aviatorsports.com

The post cited several factors for Aviator’s struggles, such as economic downturns, Superstorm Sandy, government shutdowns, COVID-19 and a migrant camp outside its front door.

“Through it all, we remained committed to providing a top-tier facility for athletes, families and the broader community, and you all responded in kind and made it possible,” management said.

Management also said that it is discussing with the NPS an arrangement that it hopes enable Aviator to keep its outdoor facilities open through the fall of this year.

Outdoor activities include golf, the Green Meadows Farm, and playing fields, which are rented out.

According to its website, New York City’s first municipal airport, Floyd Bennett Field, was opened in 1931, the same year the Empire State Building was completed. The National Park Service, which administers Floyd Bennett, and Aviator began their partnership in 2003. By combining four of Floyd Bennett Field’s original hangars, Aviator created one of the city’s largest sports complexes. It officially opened in 2006.

“We want to thank each and every one of you — our athletes, families, staff, and supporters — for making Aviator more than just a sports facility,” management said. “You made it a home for countless memories, friendships and achievements.”



The closure has left many frequent visitors upset. A petition was created at change.org to keep the facility open.

“My girls have been ice skating at Aviator since they were 3 years old,” wrote a person who signed the petition. “It has been our second home for the past 12 years. They need the rink to keep practicing daily. This is the only facility that’s open year-round and keeps kids busy after school and on weekends. Some of the Aviator girls are on Team USA synchronized teams and need to practice their skills to be ready for competition season. Please keep Aviator up and running as these girls don’t have time for a break.”