Bay Ridge BID offers new app, provides local news and deals

Bay Ridge has taken another digital step forward.

The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) has a new app created to improve customers’ shopping and dining experience.

Called 5th Avenue Bay Ridge’ app, the lifestyle app provides its users access to local news, offers for local stores and restaurants, and information on upcoming events.

It is created by community engagement platform Loqiva.

A look at the new 5th Avenue Bay Ridge App Photo courtesy of 5th Avenue Bay Ridge App

“The new ‘5th Avenue Bay Ridge’ app is a game-changer for our local businesses, offering a dynamic digital platform to strengthen their connection with customers and the community,” said BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy.

“Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the app allows merchants to share events, promotions, and real-time updates directly with the public. In addition to our website and social media, the BID uses the app to keep residents informed about events and important announcements,” she said.

The artwork for the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District. Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID, Facebook

One of the key features allows users to report issues or quality-of-life concerns.

“This app is more than just a tool— it’s a bridge between our businesses and the people who support them, empowering our district to thrive in today’s digital age,” Lovejoy said.

“We’re thrilled to bring our first Digital Town Hub to the United States, and what better place to launch than in Bay Ridge 5th Avenue, Brooklyn,” said Loqiva co-founder Marcus Chidgey. “The neighborhood’s vibrant character, its wealth of independent retailers, and its exciting community events make it the perfect fit for Loqiva’s technology. We are confident that the Bay Ridge 5th Avenue Digital Town Hub will become an invaluable resource for both residents and businesses alike.”

For more information, visit bayridge.loqiva.com.