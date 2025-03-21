Community says goodbye to Detective Stephen Agosta of the 62nd Precinct 

Hundreds gathered to say farewell to Detective Stephen Agosta of the 62nd Precinct as he retired from the NYPD on March 19.

The precinct serves Bensonhurst, Mapleton and Bath Beach.



Elected officials and representatives, community leaders, family, friends and locals gathered outside the 62nd Precinct station house, 1925 Bath Ave., for Agosta’s walk-out ceremony and to celebrate his career.

Detective Agosta leaves the precinct with his nieces.

Also in attendance were Monsignors David Cassato and Robert Romano; retired and active officers who worked with Agosta; Assistant Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy, and former commanding officers from the 62nd Precinct.



Agosta had 39 years of service, with over 20 of them as the precinct’s community affairs officer.



In 2022, he received the Assistant Chief Patrick D. Brennan Police Officer of the Year Award. The award goes to officers who best follow the professional example set by Brennan, who died in 1999.





Last year, Agosta was named police officer of the year for the precinct during a Medal Day ceremony in St. Finbar Church.



“Detective Stephen Agosta is a true gentleman and a cop’s cop,” Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the precinct’s commanding officer. told this paper. “Steve has been assigned to the 62 Precinct for nearly 37 years out of his 39 years on this job. Bensonhurst is composed of hard-working people who are from various ethnic backgrounds, and Detective Augusta’s presence has been instrumental in keeping the neighborhood safe. He was assigned as the community affairs officer has been an icon for Bensonhurst.”

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the 62nd Precinct commanding officer; Agosta, and Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.





He also acknowledged the community’s outpouring of support for the detective.



“It didn’t matter the time of day or if he was away on vacation, if there was an issue in Bensonhurst, he was the one to help ease the mind or resolve the issue for the community,” Lau said. “We as a precinct are forever grateful to be able to call Steve not only a colleague, but our friend. We and the community will miss Steve very much and wish him nothing but health and happiness in his future.”

A large crowd of officers and friends gathered to honor the retired cop.

“Detective Stephen Agosta has been an invaluable member of the NYPD and our community and is loved by everyone,” said 62nd Precinct Community Council President Sonia Valentin. “His dedication, advocacy, and love of his job and [the precinct’s] residents is an example of the excellent quality of officers who are in the NYPD as role models for all of us. He will truly be missed by all.”



Elected officials and their representatives presented Agosta citations and proclamation certificates.

Family poses with Agosta. Photos courtesy of NYPD

“Today, we recognized Detective Stephen Agosta for 39 years of dedicated service to Bensonhurst and the NYPD,” said Assemblymember Lester Chang. “His commitment and integrity have left a lasting impact on our community. Wishing him a well-earned retirement!”

Detective Agosta signs out for the final time. NYPD Brooklyn South X Page