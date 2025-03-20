Dates set for opening ceremonies at Coney Island parks

Spring has returned, which means that the opening of the two major Coney Island theme parks is right around the corner.

Luna Park, the newer of the two, has announced that its opening day will be March 29 at 11 a.m.

The annual festivities start with the traditional egg-cream christening of the Cyclone, which is now 98 years old.

The Cyclone will celebrate its 98th birthday. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

The first 98 park-goers to arrive will get to ride the iconic coaster for free and receive an egg cream.

Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, is excited for fans of the park’s rides to return.

“Our entire team is filled with gratitude and enthusiasm as we open our doors for the 2025 season,” he said. “It is an honor to continue the incomparable amusement legacy in Coney Island as we preserve, revitalize and provide an incredible family-oriented experience in NYC.”

The park will also sell its All-Day Extraordinary Wristbands at a discount price with part of the proceeds going to local organizations including the Coney Island Sharks (a youth sports program), Operation H.O.O.D. (an anti-gun violence group), Children of Promise NYC (which helps children whose parents are in prison), Urban Neighborhood Services (which provides a variety of services) and the Coney Island Public Library.

Luna Park plans to open its gates on March 29. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

“We are thankful for our partnerships with children and youth charities as we support them with Luna Park’s annual charitable tradition and look forward to continue working together to benefit our community,” Zamperla said.

The local charities were grateful for the gesture and donations.

“This funding will support public programs and community-facing needs, empowering Coney Island librarians and staff to provide critical resources and services,” said Boris Ioselev, managing librarian for the Coney Island Library. “Your funds strengthen not only our programs but also the community we serve, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub of learning, connection, and opportunity.”

“By donating a portion of the proceeds from their opening weekend to Children of Promise NYC and four other local organizations, Luna Park has demonstrated the power of community and compassion,” said Children of Promise NYC founder Sharon Content. “Their support will have a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve, and we are truly honored to be a part of this meaningful initiative. Thank you, Luna Park, for being a beacon of hope and helping to create a brighter future for all.”

Luna Park plans to open its gates on March 29. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

This year, Luna Park will see expanded operating hours, new arcade games, renovated retail outlets and a new patio at Salt & Sizzle, a restaurant on the boardwalk. The expanded hours will provide guests the opportunity to create more exciting memories throughout the season.

For more information, visit lunaparknyc.com.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the other amusement park, has announced that it will be celebrating its 105th season with its official opening day on Palm Sunday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Following the park’s traditional Blessing of the Rides by the Salt and Sea Mission, a local religious organization that operates a food pantry and sponsors youth programs, the first 105 guests will ride the Wonder Wheel for free. The children’s rides will open at 11 a.m., and the adult ones an hour later.

While this year’s complete program has not been announced yet, past opening-day events at Deno’s have included dance groups, performers on stilts, and speeches by elected officials and community leaders.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will have its official opening day on April 13. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

On Wednesday, March 19, Department of Buildings personnel inspected the rides at Deno’s, as they do every year, to make sure they’re safe. Dennis Vourderis, who runs the park with his family, told ABC7, “It’s always refreshing. Exciting. You always get the adrenaline flowing when the rides start coming together. It’s like a bear coming out of hibernation.”



The family-run park has more than 22 rides, some of which include the Phoenix Roller Coaster, which opened in 2021; Spook-A-Rama; a classic-styled carousel; and the park’s centerpiece, the famous Wonder Wheel that was built in 1920. The Wonder Wheel — the oldest amusement ride in Coney Island — and the Cyclone have both been designated as official New York City landmarks by the City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission..



The Wonder Wheel has been featured in many TV series and films, including “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Mr. Robot,” “Men in Black 3, “He Got Game,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”



For more information on Deno’s and its opening ceremony, visit denoswonderwheel.com.