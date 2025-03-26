Elected officials attempt to keep Aviator Sports and Events Center open

Following management’s announcement that indoor facilities of Aviator Sports and Events Center at Floyd Bennett Field will be closing April 14, some elected officials have raised their voices and are trying to keep the space open.

The shutdown is scheduled because the sports center’s current contract with the National Park Service (NPS), which administers Floyd Bennett Field, is expiring, according to Aviator management.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Southwest Brooklyn-Staten Island) said she is working with NPS to find an operator to take over the lease, calling the center “an important facility providing recreational opportunities for our youth and community.”

“Although the facility is not located in my district, many of my constituents utilize it,” she said. “With many sports leagues set to begin their next season around the time the lease ends, the future of these youth teams will be jeopardized without an alternative — making it imperative that a new operator is selected as soon as possible to ensure minimal disruption to our community.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is trying to keep the indoor space open.

In January 2025, “The NPS issued a competitive solicitation (Requests for Proposals) for ongoing use of the facilities to find our successor and we understand that the process will unfold in the coming months,” a statement on Aviator’s website reads.

At a rally at the center March 20, Aviator users pleaded that the indoor sports center stay open and that its programs be continued. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who is currently a candidate for the Republican nomination for New York City mayor, was in attendance.

“NYC needs more recreational space that benefits the health and wellbeing of the community,” Sliwa said on Facebook. “I stand with the parents and students who came out to protect the Aviator Sports and Events Center in FBF! If closed, hundreds of young athletes and families would lose access to affordable, high-quality sports programs. Local schools and leagues would lose a key venue for training and competitions.”

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa Photo courtesy of Curtis Sliwa Facebook

On March 19, Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, whose district includes Aviator, wrote a letter to NPS to express her concern.

“This uncertainty places a great stress on the community, particularly for those who depend on Aviator’s services,” she said. “I urge the National Park Service to expedite the operator selection process and ensure that there is no interruption to Aviator’s programs.

“This facility is an irreplaceable resource for the families, athletes and organizations in Brooklyn, and its closure would significantly impact the future of youth sports in our I ask for your immediate attention to this matter and hope that the National Park Service will act swiftly to guarantee the continued operation of Aviator Sports and Events Center,” she added.

Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse. Photo courtesy of New York City Council

In a separate deal, Aviator is currently negotiating with NPS to keep the facility’s outdoor facilities — golf, the Green Meadows Farm, and rental of outdoor playing fields — up and running through this fall, according to the company’s website.