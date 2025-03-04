Fontbonne beats Eagles for Bklyn-Queens title

Finishing the regular season with a Senior Night win over Poly Prep, Fontbonne went directly to a CHSAA Brooklyn-Queens Tier 2 title game to play St. Edmund Prep at host St. Francis Prep in Queens.

Having beaten St. Edmund 54-29 just two weeks ago, the Bonnies took on the Eagles for the most part without their leading senior scorer Noelle Polanco. Feeling under the weather to start the game, Polanco played most of the first quarter for just enough time to score one basket for her1,701th career high school point.

En route to reaching a new milestone of 1,701 points, Fontbonne senior Noelle Polanco

drives against St. Edmund Prep defender Nicolette Ramaglia.

After Polanco set a new school record to break 1,700 points, the Bonnies took a 10-2 first quarter lead with Polanco on the bench to start the second quarter. With their leading scorer sitting, the Bonnies went on a 17-7 run to finish the half with a 27-9 lead.

Coincidentally, the Bonnies went on another 17-7 run as point guard Lucy Kuhlmann (11 points) and Summer Duffy (10 points) stepped up for a 44-16 third quarter lead.

Senior point guard Mackenzie Palisi once again was the Eagles’ high scorer with 14 points, while the Bonnies’ Joan Anastasiades and Siobhan O’Sullivan both contributed with eight points apiece for the 53-30 Fontbonne championship win.