Homeless shelters planned for 50th Street

A meeting was held Feb. 25 at the Amico Senior Center about the city’s plans to bring homeless shelters to apartment buildings at 5001 10th Ave. and 1016 50th St. later this year.

Assemblyman Lester Chang and Community Board 12 hosted the forum for residents to listen to the plans and voice their opinions.

The proposed shelter sites at 5001 10th Ave. and 1016 50th St would house up to 82 families. Image via Google Maps



According to a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the shelters will be operated by not-for-profit provider Midway Living and will house up to 82 families.

“This new facility will be the first DHS shelter of any kind in this council district, and we look forward to working with our not-for-profit provider-partner Midway Living to provide critical support and services to families with children experiencing homelessness,” the spokesperson said. “This site will serve up to 82 families, providing them the opportunity to stabilize their lives, connect with services and ultimately transition to permanent housing.”

Representatives of Midway Living attended and announced there will be 300 total residents, 100 adults and 200 children.

“The well-being and safety of our community are my top priorities,” said Chang in a statement. “While addressing homelessness is a critical issue, it’s imperative that any proposed solutions align with the needs of our community.”

DHS says the shelter will offer young and school-aged children nurturing and structured recreational activities that promote healthy early development, learning and socialization. The NYC Board of Education will be onsite to monitor attendance and provide after-school activities.

More than 100 security cameras will be installed throughout the buildings and shelter grounds.

“I was proud to be invited by the Borough Park community to stand in protest of the homeless shelter being added to vacant units in a building with paying working-class tenants,” said mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. “Most of the tenants are working two jobs to get by, and now their building would be converted in part to a homeless shelter. This would lead to unsafe conditions for residents and the homeless who need safer shelter spaces.”

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa attended the meeting.



Photo courtesy of Curtis Sliwa Facebook