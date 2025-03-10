Owners: Hunter’s Steak & Ale House not closing

They’re here to stay.

The owners and the manager of Hunter’s Steak & Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave., want to send the message loud and clear to loyal customers that the restaurant isn’t closing anytime soon.

The building has been listed for sale on Zillow, but manager Steve Gannon told this paper that a potential purchase won’t affect the restaurant.

Hunter’s co-owners Tom O’Sullivan and John Ryan also own the building.

Hunter’s has been a Bay Ridge fixture for decades. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

“We are not seeking new owners,” Gannon said. “The building is for sale. That doesn’t mean we are closing the restaurant. We’re hoping to do a five-plus-five-year lease. A five-year lease plus a five-year option to stay here as Hunter’s with the same owners.”



Gannon, O’Sullivan and Ryan said the restaurant has bookings and contracts for parties and live entertainment through next year.

Hunter’s co-owners John Ryan and Tom O’Sullivan with manager Steve Gannon. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Over the decades, Hunter’s has hosted a wide range of events, including dinners celebrating the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, meetings of the Independent Association of Accountants and parties for churches, schools and transit retirees.

“We are very involved with the community,” Gannon said.

When patrons heard rumors of a potential closure, O’Sullivan, Gannon and Ryan assured them that they are staying put.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

“We’re not going anywhere,” O’Sullivan said.

“We are a staple in Bay Ridge and will remain so,” Gannon said. “We’re affordable and always doing specials. We are a very comfortable place for people to come to, especially people that have been coming here for years. It’s a friendly and nice atmosphere.”

To ease customers’ concerns, a sign outside reads, “Never fear. Hunter’s will be here for many a year, serving food, beer, wine and cheer.”