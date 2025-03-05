Police use CPR to save newborn baby

Two 68th Precinct cops saved an infant after he stopped breathing in a home on Ovington and Third avenues Feb. 22.

Officers Mina Selwanes and Yulia Litvinenko responded to a 911 call at 11:05 p.m. about a 2-week-old boy who wasn’t breathing. Selwanes held the infant, whose face had turned blue, and performed CPR on him.

The two officers wrapped the baby in a blanket, brought him downstairs and gave him to EMS workers. He received oxygen in the ambulance and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

In a similar case in December, officers Zihan Liu and Jeshua Hernandez saved a 22-day-old girl who was choking on milk in a home on Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street.