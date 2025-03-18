Swastikas drawn outside medical office

Swastikas were drawn outside of Tribeca Pediatrics, 6927 Third Ave., on March 16.



Cops said that around 5:45 a.m., a person drew them on the front door and entrance ramp of the medical office, which is part of a chain with more than 50 offices in the Greater New York area.

A person drew swastikas outside Tribeca Pediatrics. Photo courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Facebook

No arrests have been made, and the incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force,

“We condemn this hateful act and have reported it to the NYPD, requesting they thoroughly investigate it and charge the perpetrator,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Southwest Brooklyn-Staten Island). “Our community will not tolerate this hatred.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, and representatives of Tribeca Pediatrics wrote a joint statement.

“The staff of our three offices immediately took action, removing what we could of the graffiti ourselves, and coordinating with the NYPD to ensure this hate crime is investigated and prosecuted,” the statement read.

The swastikas were removed. Photo courtesy of Councilman Justin Brannan Facebook

“Antisemitism will not be tolerated by our offices or by this community, as demonstrated by the swift response of our staff and community members. We will continue to ensure that Bay Ridge is safe and welcoming to all.”