Toddler dropped off at hospital dies, police seek mother



A three-year-old boy died after being dropped off at SUNY Downstate Medical Center Sunday, March 9.



Police said at 10:30 a.m., Kyng Royal Foster was dropped off at the hospital by his mom, 24, and her boyfriend, 38. They then drove away in a car with mismatched Pennsylvania license plates.



Reports claim that Foster had bruises all over his body. He was pronounced dead inside the hospital.



According to the New York Daily News, an autopsy for the boy was inconclusive and further testing will be done to determine the cause of his death.



No arrests have been made and police are looking for Foster’s mother and her boyfriend for questioning.