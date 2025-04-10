Bay Ridge native sings ‘God Bless America’ during Mets game

Call her Amazin’.

Thirteen-year-old Bay Ridge resident Scarlett London Diviney sang “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning at Citi Field during the New York Mets’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 6.

The team reached out to Scarlett and mom Colette Samman after Scarlett performed at a NJ/NY Gotham FC soccer game and invited her to perform at her first major league baseball game.

13-year-old Scarlett London Diviney sings at Citi Field. Photos courtesy of the New York Mets

“It was pretty exciting,” the young singer-actress said. “I’ve sung at many sporting events, but that was the second time that I sang ‘God Bless America’. It’s super-fun. Before every game, I get pre-show nerves, but once I just start singing the first few words, it just flows out and I get in the moment and everything‘s fine and focused.

“It’s great to hear people cheer when I belt out a note or hold it longer. It makes me happy hearing the reaction and stuff,” she said.

Samman praised the Mets organization for how they treated her daughter and the family.

“They really treated her like a VIP, so being at Citi Field was incredible,” she said. “It is iconic. This was such a big deal.”

Scarlett’s performance in front of 40,132 people went so well that the team invited her back to perform the national anthem in July.

13-year-old Scarlett London Diviney sings at Citi Field. Photos courtesy of the New York Mets

Scarlett London Diviney’s talents also took her to the big screen because she was part of the children’s vocal ensemble in last year’s blockbuster hit movie “Wicked” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. She recorded the vocals at the famous Power Station studio in Manhattan.

“It was me and a few kids, and we were in the room,” she said. “We did all the vocals, and it was so cool because you also got to watch the movie as well as you were doing it. It had a huge TV screen in the corner of the room, so as we were doing backup vocals, I would glance over a couple of times and see parts of the movie. I loved it. It was such a big opportunity.”

Scarlett sings during a Voices to End Hunger event last year. Photo courtesy of Colette Samman

She’s also no stranger to the stage. In 2023, she finished a 14-month stint as Young Nala in the national tour of Disney’s “The Lion King.” This past holiday season, she performed in the off-Broadway show “A Soulful Christmas.” In addition, she’s part of Voices to End Hunger, a singing group of three girls from Bay Ridge that helps raise money for the homeless through fundraisers.

Her dream is to perform in “Wicked” on Broadway.

“I definitely want to do vocals for movies in the future,” Scarlett said. “It was such an amazing opportunity. I hope in the future that someday, I could play Elphaba (from “Wicked”) on Broadway. I feel like I’d be really good, and I love the role.”