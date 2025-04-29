Cops search for man who attempted to rape woman

Police are looking for a suspect wanted for injuring and trying to rape a 67-year-old woman on Seventh Avenue and 49th Street on Sunday.

At 4:30 p.m., the man went into a building, approached the woman and showed her a pocket knife. He then tried to rape her but fled the scene, police said.

The woman received minor cuts. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

The man is described as having a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, black sandals and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.