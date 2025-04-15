Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park has big opening, receives award

It was a chilly but dry and hopeful day during the official opening and Blessing of the Rides at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park on Sunday, April 13.

This was the park’s 40th annual blessing ceremony and 70th annual Palm Sunday opening.

Deno “DJ” Vourderis, grandson of founder Denos Vourderis and co-owner of Deno’s, spoke throughout the ceremonies, introduced guests and discussed the importance of the park.

Plenty of entertainment was on hand. Photo courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

“This is a place that reminds us what makes America great is our diversity and inclusivity,” he said. “I want to thank all of you for reminding me and my family of our job of bringing people together to enjoy. We all have bad days. We all suffer life’s misfortunes but we come to places like Coney Island and we celebrate life anyway.”

Vourderis said he was against the proposal for a casino and entertainment complex, which would be known as “The Coney,” in the neighborhood.

The ribbon is cut on the opening season for Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park. Photo by Charles Denson



“Coney Island is special to me and in my opinion, it’s not right for a casino,” he said. “It was always a place where people came to find themselves not necessarily to lose their life savings, and it’s a place where hope wins over hate. I’m just worried that sometimes people don’t realize how great something is until it’s gone, so let’s be careful before we gamble that away.”

Speakers for the morning included Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, representatives from the NYC Economic Development Corporation, Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers and others.

“Not only are [the Vourderis family] a part of Coney Island fabric general donors, but they are top donors to the alliance every year,” said Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Daniel Murphy.

“Long before there was Disney or Six Flags and all those places, there was Coney Island, and at the heart and center of that was the Wonder Wheely,” said Maher.

Kids enjoyed the opening of the wheels. Photo courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Amusement Wheel Park

“It’s pretty cool 54 years, and I still get to do what I did when I was a kid and that’s a pretty amazing thing when you say that,” Peers said of visiting the park and going on the rides. “A hearty thank you to the Vourderis family and to everyone who makes Coney Island special.”

In one of the big surprises of the ceremony, American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), a nonprofit founded in 1978, presented Vourderis with a plaque making him an honorary member for his work he and his family have done at Deno’s.



The organization’s mission is to foster and promote the conservation, appreciation, knowledge and enjoyment of the classic wooden rollercoaster and the contemporary steel rollercoaster, create fellowship among its members, and to promote the continued operation of rollercoasters.

ACE President Elizabeth Ringas and Vice President David Dragun presented him with the honor.

Vourderis poses with his award from ACE with other representatives of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and park-goers. Photo courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

“There’s one person here today who really embodies that initiative to build a community, innovate and bring fun to our lives,” Ringas said, “someone who brings that to us today and every day. We want to thank our good friend DJ with a very special honor today. He’s an amazing friend to ACE and the entire community. I’d like to present with you the highest honor that American Coaster Enthusiasts can offer.”

The plaque read, “As a visionary leader, devoted steward and friend, Deno Vourderis embodies the spirit of generosity, innovation, and passion with an unwavering love for Coney Island and its rich history. He has not only preserved the family legacy, but also shaped the future of the amusement industry through his dedication and collaboration, bold embrace of technology and willingness to take risks. He created an unforgettable experience for visitors and strengthened connections with the industry.”

“This was a shock,” Vourderis said after the ceremony. “I will never forget it. And while I don’t think I deserve it, I will work as hard as I can to one day be worthy of it. Thank you all for your inspiration and your kindness, and for everything you do to make the world a better place.”

Broadway actress Aneesa Folds, who sings on the new “Warriors” album by Lin Manuel Miranda based on the 1979 film, also performed and spoke to the crowd.

The Wonder Wheel turns 105 this year. Photo courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park



“It was really incredible to work on this album,” she said. “I was born and raised in Queens. I live in Brooklyn now, so it’s really exciting to get to experience that also on an album with people like Nas and Busta Rhymes got to be on a song with Lauryn Hill. It was an incredible dream come true and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Singer Aneesa Folds performs at the opening. Photo by Charles Denson

Pastor Mary Smith of Coney Island’s Salt and Sea Mission blessed the rides.