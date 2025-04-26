Gas main rupture in Ridge Boulevard shuts down streets, injures one

One person was injured during a gas main rupture in Bay Ridge on April 24.

FDNY stated that it happened at 4:43 p.m. on 86th Street between Colonial Road and Ridge Boulevard.

Twelve units along with 60 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene. All occupancies on 86th Street between Colonial Road and Ridge Boulevard were evacuated, and National Grid shut down the gas in the area.

FDNY said the injured person was seriously injured and taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. According to ABC 7, that person was a worker for National Grid.

The situation was deemed under control at 8:25 p.m.

Firefighters and National Grid were on the scene following the gas main rupture in Bay Ridge Images via Citizen App

“As National Grid crews were proactively performing an internal inspection on a natural gas transmission main in the street Thursday evening, an incident occurred resulting in the release of gas, “a spokesperson for National Grid told this paper. “Safety remains our top priority.

“Valves at both ends of the affected section of the main have been closed, and residents were allowed to return to their homes last evening around 8:30 p.m. National Grid crews remain at the location. There are no customer outages or disruptions in service,” the spokesperson explained.

After the break, there were several street closures, including on 86th Street from Colonial Road to Third Avenue and on Ridge Boulevard from 87th Street to 85th Street.

National Grid also said community and customer engagement teams are in contact with community leaders and were onsite last evening to support residents with information and field their questions.