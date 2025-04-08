KCCP’s annual brunch celebrates Conservative values — and Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Rick Martino

It was standing room only at the Kings County Conservative Party’s (KCCP) annual brunch, for which a who’s who of Conservative and Republican heavyweights came to eat, drink, discuss current affairs and politics, and pay tribute to the 2025 recipient of the Ronald Reagan Americanism Award.

The event, which took place at the Bay Ridge Manor, located at 476 76th St., on the afternoon of April 6, honored Rick Martino, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council No. 14269.

The gift of giving back

Fran Vella-Marrone, KCCP chair, told the Brooklyn Eagle that for this award, someone who volunteers their time and is very active in the community is typically chosen.

Richie Barsamian, chair of the Kings County Republican Party (left) alongside Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, R-46. Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I think Ronald Reagan would be very pleased to have someone of Rick’s caliber receiving this award,” Vella-Marrone said. “He is quite active in the Mill Basin, Marine Park and Gerritsen Beach areas — as well as in his church,” Vella-Marrone said, noting that Martino is also the chair of the board of directors at St. Bernard Catholic Academy in Mill Basin.

Upon receiving his award, Martino’s modesty shined through.

“I’m sure there are a lot more deserving people out there, but I will humbly and graciously accept this,” he said.

David Ryan, vice chair of the Kings County Conservative Party. Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“People often ask me why I do what I do,” Martino continued. “The answer is simple: No matter the challenges in life that come my way, I know I am fortunate. I have been blessed in so many ways — and that gives me a sense of strong responsibility to give back to the community.”

‘Making our communities better’

More than 100 people attended the brunch, including Jerry Kassar, chairman, New York State Conservative Party; Richie Barsamian, chairman, Kings County Republican Party; State Sen. Stephen Chan, R-17; former State Sen. Marty Golden; Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny, R-46; Assemblyman Lester Chang, R-49; Councilmember David Carr, R-50; Councilman Kalman Yeger, D-44; and Assemblymember Jaime Williams, D-59.

Jerry Kassar spoke to “the nature of the Conservative Party.”

“The idea is, in the end, to always be united so that we can make our communities better,” Kassar said. He also had high praise for the 40th U.S. president, and underlined that Martino “is the perfect person to receive this award.”

From left: Councilmember David Carr (R-50); Ray Huang, chair of the American New York Chinese Association; Jerry Kassar, chair of New York State Conservative Party; Fran Vella-Marrone, chair of Kings County Conservative Party; State Sen. Stephen Chan, (R-17); Richie Barsamian, chair of Kings County Republican Party; Assemblymember Jaime Williams, (D-59); Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, (R-46); and Assemblymember Lester Chang, (R-49). Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

State Senator Chan used his platform to discuss what he called the ideology of the progressive left.

“In the short time that I’ve been senator, I see the wokeness,” he explained. “The left’s sole intention is to deprive every hard-working American family of the things that they own, the things that they have worked for, and give them to those that do not deserve it — illegal immigrants, inmates, people who are simply not productive.”

From left: Jerry Kassar, Richie Barsamian and Fran Vella-Marrone. Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Chan implored people to go out and vote, adding that a Republican governor would help considerably in the fight for common sense.

Assemblyman Chang pointed out that the Conservative Party, “is one of the last bastions to hold onto common sense — and their numbers are growing.”

Councilmember Carr underscored that it is “critical” that more conservative-minded folks get elected from the five boroughs.

“That’s what is going to tip the balance in Albany,” Carr said. “We can renew the Conservative promise for New York City and New York State — and it starts this year with our elections.”